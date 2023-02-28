Target, Perrigo rise; Norwegian, Universal Health fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: AdaptHealth Corp., down $5.99 to $15.99. The home health care equipment company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year. Universal Health Services Inc., down $12.27 to $133.57. The hospital and health facility operator's earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts' expectations.

Progyny Inc., up $6.47 to $37.56.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $1.17 to $108.96.

The restaurant chain beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Perrigo Co., up $1.35 to $37.69.

The over-the-counter medicine maker’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Target Corp., up $1.69 to $168.50. The retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.68 to $14.82.

The cruise line gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $3.52 to $38.07.

The dentistry supplies manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

