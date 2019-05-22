NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $5.60 to $77.56

The retailer reported a surge in online sales that helped push profit and revenue beyond Wall Street forecasts.

Lowe’s Cos., down $13.16 to $97.94

The home improvement retailer cut its profit outlook for the year after reporting weak first quarter financial results.

Nordstrom Inc., down $3.50 to $34.35

The upscale department store’s first quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts and it slashed its outlook for the year.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $2.66 to $24.34

The clothing retailer warned that its Nuuly clothing rental service will crimp earnings for the next several quarters.

Pure Storage Inc., down $5.10 to $15.50

The data storage company reported a surprisingly wide first quarter loss and its revenue also fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $1.75 to $36.60

The home builder gave investors a weak home sales forecast for the year, citing slower demand.

Qualcomm Inc., down $8.44 to $69.31

A federal judge ruled that the chipmaker stifled cellphone chip market competition and charged excessive licensing fees.

Avon Products Inc., up 29 cents to $3.49

The cosmetics and beauty products company is being bought by Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos SA, according to media reports.

