On Wednesday, Target said that inventory levels rose 20% compared with the same period last year.
However, Target is not unscathed by soaring costs.
It’s quarterly operating income margin rate during the quarter was 7.8%, up from 8.5% last year. Its gross margin rate was 28%, also up from last year’s 30.6%. The company cited higher merchandise and freight costs, on top of rising supply chain costs.
Before the opening bell Wednesday, shares of Target Corp. fell 3%
Sales at Target stores that have been open for at least a year rose 9.7% in the three-month period that ended Oct. 30. That was on top of a 9.9% growth in the same 2020 span. Target said that all five key categories including food and clothing enjoyed double-digit sales growth on top of last year’s strong sales gains.
Online comparable sales jumped 29% compared to a blistering 155% increase a year ago when shoppers were focusing online.
Net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $3.04 per share, from $1.01 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the recent quarter was $3.03, far exceeding the $2.82 per share Wall Street had been expecting, according to a survey by FactSet.
Sales reached $25.29 billion in the quarter, topping last year’s $22.34 billion in the year-ago period and also the expectations of industry analysts.
The company now expects that same-store sales for the fourth quarter will be up in the high single digit to low double-digit percentage range, up from the previous guidance for a high-single digit increase.
