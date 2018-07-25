An escalating trade war and steep tariffs on steel and aluminum is putting pressure on earnings for automakers.

General Motors slashed its 2018 outlook, citing “recent and significant increases in commodity costs.” Last month, German automaker Daimler AG lowered its 2018 earnings outlook, due in part to increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles in China.

President Donald Trump in late May imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum coming out of Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum, which took effect in June, have driven up costs sharply as domestic producers raise prices.

Trump’s latest plan is to consider slapping tariffs on imported autos and auto parts, raising further concern in the auto industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.