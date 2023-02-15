Taylor Morrison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $275.3 million. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.22 billion.

