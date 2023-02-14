TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.05 billion in its fourth quarter.
The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $575.4 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.52 billion.
