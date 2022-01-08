The central Texas district of Leander, near Austin, thrived for decades by building a culture based on the management ideas of W. Edwards Deming, who advocated a combination of statistical analysis and teamwork for improving quality. Leander also embraced Deming’s dictum that a culture of trust is key to improvement, and won a waiver from a state requirement that teacher evaluations be linked to test scores. Instead, Leander banked on collaboration among teachers and support staff for improving everything from classroom pedagogy to school designs, which were lauded for their high quality and low cost — a strategy that also relied heavily on training. The strategy paid off in student achievement and low teacher turnover; amid an acute teacher shortage, Leander’s turnover rate in 2015 was just 2%, and it boasted six applicants for every job opening.