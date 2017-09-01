Dancing Line has a pretty simple premise. There’s a line. It is always moving forward. And you are in charge of making sure it doesn’t run into walls. With bright animations, however, and a pretty fun soundtrack best enjoyed with headphones, it turns into a surprisingly engaging game that will have you competing ferociously against yourself to get through the levels. (Also, you may not think you can get emotionally attached to a line, but this game definitely proves that you can.)

Shepherding the line through all the obstacles can be tricky, especially when the twists and turns come fast. But the game is easy to reset, and you have options to unlock levels out of order, so things shouldn’t get too repetitive, even if you’re constantly crashing into walls.

Free for iOS and Android devices.