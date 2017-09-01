Take command of magic to defeat monsters in Swipe Casters, a smartphone game that tests your speed and pattern recognition. Faced with different kinds of monsters, players are challenged to duplicate the correct pattern by swiping between several points on a magic circle. The more you advance, the more complicated the patterns get. Plus, there’s a time limit — you can’t expect monsters to wait forever for you to strike, after all — so you have to think and act quickly. Get the pattern wrong and you’ll be defeated.

The game is fun, though can get a little repetitive, and one is certainly incentivized to watch ads if they don’t want to pay real money for the in-game currency. But the premise is solid, and for shorter playing sessions it’s a fun way to pass the time. Plus, you get to pretend to be a sorceress. What’s not to love about that?

Free, for iOS and Android devices.