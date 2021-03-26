Defense lawyers are seeking a five-year sentence. Prosecutors are asking for an eight-year term.
He raised more than $18 million from more than 90 different investors for a company called Trustify that was supposed to connect consumers with private investigators. But Boice admitted he used at least $3.7 million of the money for personal expenses, including private jet travel and furnishing a seaside vacation home.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint against Boice and his wife at the time, Jennifer Mellon, who served as a vice president of Trustify.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.