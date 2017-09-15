You’ve got to make the flow go in Aqueducts, a puzzle game that has you averting drought by figuring out how to get water from a lake to a city.

Players are presented with segments of an aqueduct, all jumbled, which they must rotate to make sure the water can get from point A to point B.

But there is a catch: Spinning massive sections of an aqueduct, as one may expect, isn’t easy. Players only have a limited number of moves before they fail.

Aqueducts is ad-supported, and they can be distracting at times. Users can pay to unlock all of the levels, if they don’t want to work through them on their own.

Overall, the game is beautifully illustrated and manages to be tricky without becoming infuriating.

Free, for Android and iOS devices.