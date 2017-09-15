Pigments is a fun puzzler in which players must blend and clear as many dots as possible from a grid.

The dots — daubs, really — are rendered in the style of watercolor dots. Pulling a dot of one primary color onto a dot of another blends them into a new color.

Players can then clear dots of the secondary color by linking them together. (You can pick your palette from a few choices.)

Users can play against the clock, against another person (to whom you pass the phone) or in a completely opponent-free “Zen mode.”

Pigments manages to walk a fine line: It’s engaging and even competitive without feeling stressful.

Even though there’s a timer ticking away in the corner, the game doesn’t make you feel as if the world will end if you don’t set a record. In other words, it’s a good way to let your mind wander a bit.

On Apple and iOS devices.