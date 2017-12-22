Stock investors who are worried that technology shares have hit their peak in 2017 and could tumble in 2018 can take comfort: Bond investors don’t share their concerns, and that’s a good sign.

While way overshadowed by bitcoin lately, shares of technology stocks have also had quite a run in 2017. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index have posted a total return of 31 percent this year, including dividends. Most of the heavily watched big tech FAANG stocks -- Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. -- are up just more than 50 percent this year. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is the laggard, up only 35 percent.

The big gains this year, which have contributed to a near doubling of tech stocks since mid-2013, have some worried about a bubble. Technology stocks have hit some speed bumps lately, most notably in mid-November about the time the tax plan was starting to look as if it could actually become law. The reason seemed to be that stocks of technology firms, which already pay relatively low tax rates, won’t benefit as much as other companies. But that seems to be forgotten now. Tech stocks have gained 4 percent since mid-November.

These kinds of nearly unhalting climbs in stocks -- the broader market is on one of its longest runs without a correction as well -- makes some nervous. Nonetheless, there appears to be little unease from what are traditionally the most squeamish investors, bond buyers. Investment-grade tech bond prices have returned 4.5 percent this year, nearly double corporate bonds in general. Riskier high-yield tech bonds have done even better, up nearly 7 percent.

Bonds have been tech canaries in the past. Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett notes that a divergence in tech stocks and bonds has spelled trouble in the past. In 1999, when tech stocks were up 85 percent, the bonds dropped 3 percent. Stocks followed, plunging 40 percent the next year when the dot-com bubble burst.





Another sign that bond investors aren’t worried is that the spreads on large-cap technology bonds have continued to shrink. For instance, when Apple sold nearly $2.3 billion in 2027 bonds in February, the debt had a coupon of 3.35 percent, or nearly a full percentage point higher than 10-year Treasury bonds at the time. That spread has since shrunk to just 66 basis points. Similarly, the spread on bonds of chipmaker Nvidia Corp. has dropped in half this year to 77 basis points. Even Netflix, which continues to burn through cash at a rate of roughly $500 million a quarter, is getting an all-clear signal from the bond market. Its May 2027 bonds yield just 1.1 percentage point more than 10-year Treasuries, down from 1.3 percentage points when they were issued earlier this year.

Of course, it’s possible that bond investors are caught up in the same bubble as stock investors. What’s more, the search for yield in a low-rate environment does appear to be interfering with the bond market’s normally well-tuned trouble radar. And the tax bill will allow tech companies, particularly the largest ones, to bring back hundreds of billions in overseas cash. Some of that money will be used to reduce debt, which could also be reflected in rising bond prices.

Outside of bonds there are some creeping signals that the tech trade has become a little too crowded. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s recent survey of investors found large funds had reduced their allocation to tech stocks last month to the lowest since 2014, not usually a sign of euphoria. That casts some doubt on whether tech stocks can repeat their 2017 rise, but as the bond market suggests, it isn’t an indication of an early 2018 rout, either.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen Gandel is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering equity markets. He was previously a deputy digital editor for Fortune and an economics blogger at Time. He has also covered finance and the housing market.





To contact the author of this story: Stephen Gandel in New York at sgandel2@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Daniel Niemi at dniemi1@bloomberg.net.

©2017 Bloomberg L.P.