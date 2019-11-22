Fort Worth Zoo ectotherm curator Diane Barber said Olaf will remain in Texas but 200 toadlets will be released in Puerto Rico.

She said the other 100 will be sent to zoos with captive breeding programs.

Barber was part of a team that traveled to the southwest town of Guayanilla last year to collect semen from six male Puerto Rican crested toads that were later released back into the wild.

