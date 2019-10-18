In a town hall meeting later in the day in Memphis, Perdue said the Forked Deer Electric Cooperative will use the ReConnect Program grant to deploy fiber to the co-op’s home broadband network. The fiber is capable of transmission rates of 100 megabits per second or greater.
Congress has provided $600 million to the Agriculture Department to expand broadband infrastructure and services in the rural U.S. More grants will be announced later.
