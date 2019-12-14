The Justice Department said the Jetflicks and iSttreamItAll streaming operations involved subscription services that pirated entertainment and deprived copyright holders of millions of dollars.

According to a Justice Department statement, Polo admitted that one of the sites had about nearly 120,000 television episodes and nearly 11,000 movies and got the content from pirate sites through searches conducted around the clock.

Additional defendants in the case resulting from an FBI investigation are scheduled to go to trial in February.

