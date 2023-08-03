TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million. The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $600.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TTEC expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $593 million to $613 million for the fiscal third quarter.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEC