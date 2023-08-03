TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.
The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $600.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, TTEC expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 47 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $593 million to $613 million for the fiscal third quarter.
TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEC