“Without modification to the current rule, companies will continue to build profiles on children based on collected data,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement. “Those profiles will be used to target them for many decades to come.”
The letter says that websites and mobile applications often collect personal information from users, ranging from search histories to geological information. The attorneys general are requesting the FTC “clamp down” on collecting information on children behavioral advertising and examine how federal rules apply to school-issued laptops that are free as long as companies can collect information.
