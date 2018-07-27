FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter shares fell Thursday, July 26, 2018, after President Donald Trump said in a tweet the company was limiting visibility of prominent Republicans and said he was going to look into the matter. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is plunging before the opening bell on weak user numbers, a day after a historic route at Facebook.

Shares of Twitter Inc. are down 16 percent.

Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter. That overshadowed an otherwise strong quarterly performance Friday.

Second-quarter net income hit $100.1 million, after a loss last year.

Per-share, the San Francisco company’s net income was 13 cents, or 17 cents adjusted, in line with expectations, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $710.5 million edged out expectations.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWTR

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.