In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019, photo, a visitor to Herald Square takes a photo with the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy’s flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy’s flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displays. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture.

They range from Macy’s same-sex wedding registries to digital billboards in New York’s Times Square beaming apparel sold in shops below.

In some cases, proceeds are going to organizations helping LGBTQ youths and others fighting for the rights of non-heterosexuals.

But the game-changing scene is in America’s more conservative areas.

Stephen Macias is the Los Angeles-based head of diversity at a global publicity firm. He says he was bullied as a boy at a mall in Fresno, California.

He says that now stores there are competing with their Pride displays.

