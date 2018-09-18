FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows a Facebook app icon on a smartphone in New York. The ACLU is accusing Facebook of discrimination, saying the company violated federal and state laws prohibiting businesses from excluding women from job ads. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the ACLU also lists 10 employers that it claims have placed discriminatory ads. (Patrick Sison, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The ACLU accused Facebook of discrimination, saying the company violated federal and state laws prohibiting businesses from excluding women from job ads that appear on its platform.

In a complaint filed Tuesday with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the ACLU listed 10 employers that it claims have placed discriminatory ads. The group says changes that Facebook made to its ads systems this year to prevent discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion and other characteristics didn’t extend to gender.

Facebook said Tuesday that there is “no place for discrimination” on its platform and that it will defend its practices once it can review the complaint.

The complaint by the ACLU and the Communications Workers of America labor union says Facebook allows targeted jobs ads based on gender. This includes women as well as people who do not identify as either men or women, or “non-binary” people.

