The chipmaker scrapped its full-year financial forecasts because of the impact from the virus outbreak.
Oracle Corp., up $8.13 to $47.93.
The software maker increased its stock buyback plans by $15 billion and reported solid results.
The Gap Inc., up 74 cents to $10.81.
The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a good profit forecast after beating fourth-quarter earnings expectations.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.37 to $14.26.
Energy companies climbed as oil prices rose.
Zuora Inc., down 90 cents to $7.69.
The enterprise software company gave investors a weak revenue and earnings forecast for the current quarter.
DocuSign Inc., up $8.64 to $77.32.
The provider of electronic signature technology beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
