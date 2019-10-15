Facebook has fought allegations since the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election that it’s not doing enough to stop bogus accounts and political ads on its platform.
Those charges are surfacing again ahead of the 2020 election, with Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanding that Facebook remove Trump campaign ads that make false claims.
Facebook has refused, saying it’s not a political gatekeeper.
Conservatives have long accused Facebook of suppressing conservative political views.
