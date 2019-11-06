The moves come after a rough week for Airbnb.

Last Thursday, a Vice News story revealed a scam by Airbnb hosts who put guests up at inferior properties after claiming the first ones weren’t available.

That same day, a shooting at an unauthorized Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California, left five people dead.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company is also launching a 24-hour hotline for guests, neighbors and others to report problems.

