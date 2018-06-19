NEW YORK — Alexa has a new job: hotel concierge.

Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone and call the front desk. Marriott has signed up for the service, and will place Amazon Echo smart speakers in 10 hotels this summer.

It is another way for Amazon to sell its voice assistant to businesses and get Alexa in front of customers. Amazon already sells a version of Alexa for workplaces, and has struck deals to place Alexa in cars and refrigerators.

Amazon says data from hotel guests will be deleted daily, and Marriott says guests who don’t want an Echo device in their room can ask to have it removed.

