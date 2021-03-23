AWS, which powers video-streaming site Netflix and many other companies, accounted for more than 60% of Amazon’s profits last year. AWS is also the No. 1 provider of cloud-computing services, but it faces growing competition, especially from Microsoft, which has aggressively sought to sell big contracts to businesses and governments. Last year, Amazon lost a multi-billion dollar contract with the U.S. government to Microsoft. Amazon is fighting that decision in court.
Seattle-based Amazon said that Selipsky worked at AWS for 11 years before leaving in 2016 to run software company Tableau, which was later bought by cloud-based software company Salesforce.
