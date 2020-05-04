Amazon, which is based in Seattle, declined to comment.
Among those fired was a New York warehouse worker who led a strike last month, pushing Amazon for more protections for workers against the new coronavirus. At the time, Amazon said the worker was fired for not obeying social-distancing rules.
Bray, who said he worked at Amazon’s cloud business for more that five years, said he brought up the firings internally at the company.
“That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised,” he wrote. “So I resigned.”
