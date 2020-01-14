The relationship between Amazon and FedEx has strained recently as the online shopping giant builds its own rival delivery fleet, relying less on UPS, the post office and other carriers. Last month, Amazon.com Inc. said it delivered most of its own packages in the U.S. itself.

FedEx severed ties with Amazon last year, saying it wouldn’t make ground or air deliveries for the online shopping giant. But third-party sellers were still able to use FedEx.

More than half of the items sold on Amazon come from third-party sellers, who post their goods for sale on Amazon’s online marketplace.

FedEx said the average transit time for ground packages during its peak holiday season was 2.42 days; 18% of the packages were delivered early. Amazon Prime members, who pay a $119 annual fee, are supposed to get packages designated as Prime in two days or less.