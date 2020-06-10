Amazon’s announcement comes a day after IBM said it would get out of the facial recognition business, concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
Civil rights groups and Amazon’s own employees have pushed the company to stop selling its technology to government agencies, saying that it could be used to invade people’s privacy and target minorities.
Amazon said it will still allow organizations, like the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, to use the technology.
