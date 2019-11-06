Tye Brady is Amazon Robotics’ chief technologist. He says the new hub will be a place where robots are designed, built, programmed and shipped.

Amazon’s robotics division has been focused on making warehouse robots that stack and move goods at its distribution centers.

Massachusetts has been the center for Amazon’s robotics research since the company acquired North Reading-based Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012.

