NEW YORK — Alexa for couch potatoes is coming: Amazon’s new Fire TV streaming device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms -- all without pushing any buttons.

The Fire TV Cube is not entirely hands-free yet, however. Some apps or streaming services may require viewers to pick up the included remote to rewind or stop a show.

Amazon already sells other voice-controlled Fire TV devices, but those require a push of the remote’s mic button or a separate Echo device with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The Cube will be available later this month for $120.

Nvidia’s Shield also offers hands-free streaming using Google’s digital assistant. Other devices, including Apple TV, require activation with the remote’s mic.

