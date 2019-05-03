NEW YORK — Shares in Amazon are moving higher after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said his firm has been buying the online retailer.

Buffett told CNBC Thursday that one of the money managers at Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon stock.

Buffett said the transactions would show up in a future regulatory filing, but stressed that he himself did not direct the purchases.

Shares in the Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. rose 3% in morning trading Friday to $1,959.84, its high for the year. The stock is up 30% so far in 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., based in Omaha, Nebraska, owns a range of businesses including insurance, railroads, jewelry stores as well as major investments in American Express, IBM and Wells Fargo & Co. Its annual shareholder meeting is Saturday.

