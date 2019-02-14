NEW YORK — Amazon’s decision to walk away from New York City could scare off other tech companies considering moving or expanding in the city.

That’s according to experts analyzing the e-commerce giant’s sudden cancellation of plans to build a massive headquarters in Queens. The decision on Thursday wipes out 25,000 promised jobs in a city that wants to be seen as the Silicon Valley of the east coast.

Amazon abandoned the plan amid pushback from politicians who were angry about nearly $3 billion in tax breaks and the company’s anti-union stance.

Julie Samuels is executive director of industry group Tech: NYC. She says the city is “playing with fire” with regard to the message it sends to companies that want to come to New York and expand to New York.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.