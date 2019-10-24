“It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in a statement.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That’s 36 cents below what analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Its revenue, however, beat expectations, rising 24% to $70 billion.
