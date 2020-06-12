Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $11.76 to $296.36
The athletic apparel maker reported weak fiscal first-quarter profits and revenue.
Perspecta Inc., up $4.12 to $25.18
Investment firm Jana Partners disclosed a 5.9% stake in the information technology company.
American Airlines Group Inc., up $2.36 to $16.74
The airline said that an increase in passenger bookings during May show an improvement in demand.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $3.24 to $39.41
The sporting goods retailer is reinstating its dividend and expects all of its stores to be open by the end of June.
Centene Corp., up $1.68 to $61.94
The managed healthcare company raised its full-year profit forecast.
E-Trade Financial Corp., up $1.70 to $47.68
The online brokerage reported a surge in daily trading activity in May.
