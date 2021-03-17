“At its core, we’re not a list,” said Oisin Hanrahan, who was named CEO of the website’s parent company last month.
It went with Angi, instead of Angie, because it was a unique name no one else was using, Hanrahan said.
Starting Wednesday, the website’s URL will go from AngiesList.com to Angi.com. The app will reflect the change, too. And the logo has been redone, losing its former green hue for a bright coral red.
Angie’s List was named after Angie Hicks, who co-founded the site nearly 25-years ago. Hicks, who also appeared on TV commercials for the site, is still involved with the company as a chief customer officer and board member.
As part of the revamp, the Denver-based parent company, ANGI Homeservices Inc., will also change its name to Angi Inc. Its stock symbol will remain unchanged as “ANGI.”
