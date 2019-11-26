He made the same claim in a tweet the day of his visit: “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America.”
Apple announced in September that it would continue having the Mac Pro line made in Austin, after the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts from China. It said on the day of his trip that it has started construction of its new campus in the city.
