NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $4.26 to $213.04.

The iPhone maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dine Brands Global Inc., down $4.38 to $82.09.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants warned investors about lower sales at established locations and issued a weak financial forecast.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $2.93 to $53.99.

The brewer reported a global decline in sales and its second quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amgen Inc., up $10.13 to $186.58.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker gave investors a solid forecast after beating analysts’ second quarter profit expectations.

Extreme Networks Inc., up 78 cents to $8.14.

The network infrastructure company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Allstate Corp., up $5.57 to $107.40.

The insurer’s second-quarter profit surged and beat Wall Street partly on solid gains from auto insurance.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $3.93 to $92.50.

The video game maker’s fiscal first quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Paycom Software Inc., up $12.13 to $240.75.

The software company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter financial results.

