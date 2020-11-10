4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728567 - (Grand Central Publishing)
5. White Ivy by Susie Yang - 9781982100612 - (Simon & Schuster)
6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey - 9780593139141 - (Crown)
7. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The Dirty South by John Connolly - 9781982127565 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
9. The Girls in the Snow by Stacy Green - 9781838888794 - (Bookouture)
10. Hidden in Plain Sight by Jeffrey Archer - 9781250200792 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
