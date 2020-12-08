4. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)
5. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)
6. Playing Dirty by Liliana Hart - No ISBN Available - (7th Press)
7. A Warm Heart in Winter by J.R. Ward - 9781982159719 - (Gallery Books)
8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly - 9780316498029 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline - 9781524761356 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham - 9780385545976 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.