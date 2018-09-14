NEW YORK — Facebook and other companies routinely track your online surfing habits to better target ads at you. Two web browsers now want to help you fight back.

New protections in Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox browsers aim to prevent companies from turning “cookie” data files used to store sign-in details and preferences into broader trackers. Such trackers can take note of what you read, watch and research on other sites.

Safari makes these protections automatic in upcoming updates for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. Firefox’s is automatic only on Apple’s mobile devices, not on Android or personal computers.

You’ll have to break your habit of using Google’s Chrome browser, which by some estimates has more than half of the worldwide browser usage. Safari and Firefox have less than 20 percent combined.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.