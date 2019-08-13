NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Apple Inc., up $8.49 to $208.97

The U.S. government is delaying tariffs aimed at China that involve cellphones, laptop computers and other electronics.

Mattel., up 51 cents to $11.51

The delay in tariffs also means retailers won’t have to raise prices on toys, clothing and other items during the holiday shopping season.

Covetrus Inc., down $9.30 to $13.89

The animal health technology and services company reported weak second quarter results.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $15.95 to $35.90

The pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a key study focusing on a potential stomach cancer treatment.

JD.com Inc., up $3.50 to $30.66

The Chinese e-commerce company’s second quarter profit far exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

Avaya Holdings Corp., up $1.52 to $11.80

The company said it is in discussions with multiple parties about a range of potential strategic transactions.

CIT Group Inc., down $1.75 to $42.88

The banking company is buying Mutual of Omaha Bank for $1 billion in a mix of cash and stock.

Yum Brands Inc., up 59 cents to $117.13

The operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell named David Gibbs its new CEO to replace Greg Creed.

