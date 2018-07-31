Apple made more money from higher priced iPhones in the latest quarter, even as unit sales were relatively unchanged.

Shares of Apple rose nearly 3 percent Tuesday after it reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

Unit volume rose just 1 percent from a year ago to 41.3 million, which was expected, but the average selling price grew 20 percent to $724 per iPhone, up from $606 a year ago. That suggests that more consumers were buying its premium iPhone X, which starts at $999. The base models, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, also had $50 and $30 price increases compared with their predecessors.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said net income rose 32 percent to $11.52 billion, or $2.34 per share.

That beat the $2.17 per share expected by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $53.27 billion, up 17 percent, also exceeding Street forecasts for revenue of $52.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Apple said it expects revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $58.59 billion.

Apple shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $190.29, a climb of 28 percent in the past 12 months.

_____

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.