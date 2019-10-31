Observers note the streaming service that debuts Friday will offer a scant number of original programs. Among them: “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV Plus also lacks a library of TV shows and movies, the kind of resources that Disney Plus and HBO Max can draw on.

But the Apple service will benefit from the tech giant’s vast consumer base and a low subscription price: Apple TV Plus is $4.99 a month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD