PHOENIX — Car-sharing apps that allow people to rent out their vehicles to strangers are growing in popularity in the United States.

But the people who find cars to rent through apps like Turo and GetAround don’t pay the taxes and surcharges that local government and airports tack on to traditional rental cars.

That’s made them a target for rental car companies, airport authorities and local governments, which want the upstart apps to pay the same taxes and fees that come with rental cars.

At stake is hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue that cities and airports count on to pay for stadiums and convention centers or to fund police, fire and other general operations. They see it as a matter of fairness.

Turo says established rental car companies are trying to stifle competition.

