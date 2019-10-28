AT&T Inc. also said Monday CEO Randall Stephenson will stay on through 2020. Stephenson called conversations with Elliott Management “constructive.”
AT&T is readying a streaming service set to launch in 2020 following its $81 billion purchase of Time Warner as more customers abandon traditional pay TV.
Shares of the Dallas company jumped 5% in morning trading.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD