HBO Max will challenge Netflix alongside Disney , Comcast and Apple . It will be the most expensive of the new services that have announced prices, which could make it challenging to expand its customer base.

It is also the same price as HBO Now, the current HBO streaming service for people who don’t get the channel via cable.

The company said it will launch a version of HBO Max with ads in 2021, a new twist for a brand that is known for being ad-free. The company wants to reach 50 million subscribers in the U.S. by 2025.

The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the Warner library, including “Friends ,” which it will pull back from Netflix. Other hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” will also be available.

It’s aiming for kids with “Sesame Street” and an Elmo talk show. And it will have superhero movies from DC.

The service will also launch 50 original series in the first year, half targeted to younger adults and the remainder split between shows for kids and for adults. The service won’t release a season’s worth of episodes all at once, as Netflix typically does.

This story has been corrected to note that HBO Now is a service for people who don’t already subscribe to the HBO cable channel.

