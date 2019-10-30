The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the Time Warner library, which AT&T obtained when it acquired the media giant for $81 billion. That will include “Friends,” which AT&T will pull back from Netflix. Other hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” will also be available.
HBO Max will challenge Netflix alongside Disney, Comcast and Apple.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD