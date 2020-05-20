Now, a division of the Better Business Bureau that regulates the ad industry has recommended that AT&T stop using “5G Evolution” and “5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G” claims in its marketing. Rival T-Mobile had brought a complaint about AT&T’s language.
The panel found that this language “will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network.”
AT&T said it disagreed with the group’s reasoning but will comply with the decision. It’s not clear what that means and how much AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today in its stores and ads today. “5G Evolution” is on the company’s website, and AT&T phones carry a “5G E” icon when you connect to the 4G network. AT&T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on how AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today or what would change.
AT&T has built out an actual 5G network since then, and says nationwide coverage will be available this summer. But it will be a while before most consumers actually notice, since so far only a handful of new phones are 5G-enabled.
