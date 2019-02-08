SYDNEY — Australia’s leading cybersecurity agency is investigating a breach of the country’s federal parliamentary computing network amid speculation of hacking by a foreign nation.

Lawmakers and staff in the capital, Canberra, were made to change their passwords on the system after the overnight breach.

A joint statement from House of Representatives Speaker Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan says there’s no evidence that data had been accessed in the breach, but investigations are continuing.

Cybersecurity expert Fergus Hanson, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, says it’s likely a nation-state was behind the incident, though Australian officials have not blamed any country.

In 2011 it was reported China was suspected of accessing the email system used by lawmakers and parliamentary staff.

